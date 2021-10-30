Left Menu

Prisoner dies after attack inside jail in Delhi

A 39-year-old prisoner at Mandoli jail died at a city hospital a day after he was attacked by his fellow inmates, officials said on Saturday.A senior jail official said Mahesh in jail number 15 in Mandoli was attacked by two other inmates of the same ward using sharp objects on Friday around 3.20 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:50 IST
Prisoner dies after attack inside jail in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old prisoner at Mandoli jail died at a city hospital a day after he was attacked by his fellow inmates, officials said on Saturday.

A senior jail official said Mahesh in jail number 15 in Mandoli was attacked by two other inmates of the same ward using sharp objects on Friday around 3.20 pm. Mahesh sustained sharp injuries in the head and was referred to GTB Hospital. However, his condition remained critical and he passed away on Saturday around 12.30 pm, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
2
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021