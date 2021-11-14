Left Menu

Two toddlers die in rain-related incidents in Kerala

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The body of a three-year-old boy who fell into a swollen stream nearby his house was recovered by a joint rescue team, police said.

The rescue team consisting of police, Fire force and civil defence members found the body of Aarom Heaven, from a bund across the stream downstream.

Police said Heaven, who came out of the house along with his mother ran towards the stream, slipped and fell into it. His mother jumped after him to save the child but she could not.

Meanwhile, another toddler Nasal from Kannur district also lost his life on Sunday after he fell into a well pit swelled with rain water.

With heavy rains lashing various parts of the state since Saturday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert in central Kerala districts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur for the day.

Over the last two weeks starting from October 1, Kerala has received 100 per cent excess rain, IMD said.

The weatherman has also issued an Orange alert for the districts of Ernakkulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod for November 15.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, asked everyone to be extra vigilant in view of the risk of landslides and other hazards due to the unseasonal rainfall.

Authorities and the public need to be extra vigilant in the event of heavy rains in Kerala as part of the westerly winds, he said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

