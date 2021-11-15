Maharashtra: Medium-intensity quake hits Ratnagiri
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 07:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 07:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A medium-intensity quake of magnitude 4 hit Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was in Ratnagiri district, some 350 km from Mumbai, and it occurred at a depth of 5 km.
The quake occurred at 2.36 am, J L Gautam, Head (Operations) of the NCS said, adding there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police to review undetected cases after man arrested for murdering 2 persons sleeping on pavement
Dehradun accident: Dhami directs district administration to expedite relief operations, provide immediate treatment to injured
260 ITBP men awarded with Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for operations in Eastern Ladakh
Mumbai: 3-year-old boy, four others injured in elevator collapse in Byculla
Drugs-on-cruise case: Arbaz Merchant released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail