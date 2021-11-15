Maharashtra: Medium-intensity quake hits Ratnagiri

A medium-intensity quake of magnitude 4 hit Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was in Ratnagiri district, some 350 km from Mumbai, and it occurred at a depth of 5 km.

The quake occurred at 2.36 am, J L Gautam, Head (Operations) of the NCS said, adding there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)