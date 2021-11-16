Left Menu

Extension of Eastern Freeway to Thane, other projects approved in MMRDA meeting

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@MMRDAOfficial)
Several projects aimed at speeding up transport and providing better traffic amenities to people in Thane and adjoining areas were approved in a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority meeting chaired by Maharashtra UD minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, an official said.

These include extending the Eastern Freeway, which ends in Chedda Nagar in Mumbai now, till Thane, an elevated road from Anand Nagar to Saket and further to Kharegaon, as well as a bypass road between Saket and Gaimukh, he said.

''In principle approval was also given to the Korpi-Potni creek bridge and the Kharegaon bypass, both of which will help residents of Kalwa, Vitawa, and Kharegon. In the meeting, the plan to concretise Western Express Highway was also approved,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

