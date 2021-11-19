22 sites found suitable for hosting Olympics in Gujarat; state govt to engage with IOC soon

A consultant appointed by the Gujarat government has identified 22 sites in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar cities with a ''potential'' to host the Olympics, and the state government will soon engage with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to convey its intention to host the games in 2036, an official said on Friday.

The development has come nearly five months after the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) invited proposals from consultants to conduct a ''gap analysis" to assess the existing infrastructure in the city and find out what is needed to make it a potential venue for the summer Olympic games.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited, the consulting agency appointed by the AUDA, on Thursday made a presentation to Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar on infrastructure gap assessment, concept plan, and roadmap for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics, a state government release stated.

During the meeting with the officials concerned, the chief secretary reviewed the master plan of the upcoming Sardar Patel Sports Enclave in Motera, and the preliminary infrastructure feasibility study for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, it stated.

As per the release, a detailed assessment of all the key sports and non-sports facilities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar has been undertaken, aligned with the requirements of the International Olympic Committee.

''It was found that 22 sites in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have a potential for hosting of the future Olympic Games. It is also observed that out of these 22 potential venues, minor modifications are required in six sites for hosting of the Olympic Games,'' it said.

While temporary facilities can be created at six sites, the consultant proposed that the remaining sites require significant redevelopment to accommodate additional sports, it was stated.

Apart from this, the assessment suggested venues including Shivrajpur Beach in Devbhumi Dwarka district and Polo Forest in Sabarkantha district for hosting various water and mountain sports, it said.

''Moreover, places in Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and other national venues may also be considered for hosting of ocean sports, mountain sports and select other sports that are required to be held nationally at various locations,'' the release said.

The state government will ''soon commence engagement with International Olympic Committee (IOC)'' to convey Ahmedabad city's intention to host the Olympics, it was stated.

To prepare and present a ''compelling case for hosting the Olympics'', the state government will also create a Special Purpose Vehicle ''to undertake detailed planning and assessment'', the release said.

In February this year, President Ram Nath Kovind had performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera, which houses the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium During his recent visit here, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra had said the organization is in talks with the International Olympic Committee for a possible bid by India to host the 2036 summer games, and added that Motera Stadium is the best venue for an opening ceremony.

