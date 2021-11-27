One drown in river in Nagpur district; two missing: police

A 23-year-old man drowned in the Kanhan river in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Saturday evening and two others- all staffers of an organisation that manages the Swaminarayan temple here- went missing, police said. Divers have managed to fish out the body of Prashant Patel while Abhishek Chauhan (21) and Harikrishna Limbachiya (28) are missing, a police official said. They are staffers of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha which manages the Swaminarayan Temple at Nagpur, the official said. ''A group of ten staffers of the BAPS Sanstha had gone for a picnic at Swaminarayan gaushala (cow shed) at Valna village around 4 pm. Subsequently, they entered the backwaters of the dam for a swim. However, Prashant Patel, Abhishek Chauhan and Harikrishna Limbachiya slipped and were swept away,'' the official said. He said villagers and staff at the cow shed alerted the police. ''While the body of Prashant Patel was fished out with the help of local divers, Abhishek and Harikrishna remain missing,'' the Mouda police station official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)