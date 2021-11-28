Left Menu

Snowfall in hills, rainfall in northwest and central India likely from Nov 30: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 23:48 IST
Snowfall in hills, rainfall in northwest and central India likely from Nov 30: IMD
  • Country:
  • India

A western disturbance is likely to bring snowfall to the hills and rain to northwest and adjoining central India from the night of November 30, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

''Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Gujarat, north Maharashtra and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan from November 30 to December 2 with peak rainfall activity on December 1,'' it said in a statement.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat on December 1 and 2. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over north Kankan on December 1, the weather department said.

''Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during December 1-2.

''Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm/lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on December 1 and 2,'' the forecast read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021