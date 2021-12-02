Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:48 IST
Infosys Science Foundation awards Infosys Prize to winners in six fields
The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) at a virtual ceremony awarded the winners of the Infosys Prize 2021 on Thursday for their outstanding contributions to science and research in six fields.

The work of the laureates this year addresses some of the greatest challenges of our time, studying the effects of climate change on fragile ecosystems and contributing to more effective conservation strategies, designing a robust indigenous platform for rapid testing of deadly diseases like COVID-19 and TB, understanding the nuclear force to better harness nuclear energy for the benefit of humankind, and addressing issues such as sexual violence and jurisprudence in society, a foundation statement said.

The winners are: Dr. Chandrasekhar Nair (Engineering and Computer Science), Dr. Ângela Barreto Xavier (Humanities), Prof. Mahesh Sankaran (Life Sciences), Dr. Neeraj Kayal (Mathematical Sciences), Prof. Bedangadas Mohanty (Physical Sciences) and Dr. Pratiksha Baxi (Social Sciences).

The winners were felicitated by Prof. Gagandeep Kang, Professor at CMC Vellore, Infosys Prize laureate 2016, and one of India's leading virologists.

The award comprises a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize-purse of USD 100,000, tax free in India, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

