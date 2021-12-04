Left Menu

2 inter-state drug peddlers arrested with 17 Kgs of poppy in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 01:04 IST
2 inter-state drug peddlers arrested with 17 Kgs of poppy in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday night arrested two inter-state drug peddlers here and recovered from them over 17 kilograms of poppy, officials said.

Based on specific inputs regarding drug peddling, several checkpoints were laid at different locations by police in Jammu, they said.

Police intercepted a Punjab bound truck at Manwal area and recovered from it 17.5 kilograms of poppy from it, the officals said.PTI AB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021