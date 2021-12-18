Left Menu

Thousands in Malaysia displaced after non-stop rainfall

In Selangor, the country's wealthiest state surrounding capital Kuala Lumpur, more than 3,000 people were evacuated to temporary relief shelters, the state’s chief minister Amirudin Shari said in a statement. Rainfall in the state had been more than double the previously highest recorded level, and flood levels had reached 4.5 metres in affected areas, Amirudin said, without saying when the previous record had been set.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:27 IST
Thousands in Malaysia displaced after non-stop rainfall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of people in Malaysia have been displaced by flash floods following non-stop rainfall since Friday morning, officials said on Saturday.

Eight of the country's 16 states and federal territories saw water levels rising to dangerous levels, according to a government website tracking flood developments. In Selangor, the country's wealthiest state surrounding capital Kuala Lumpur, more than 3,000 people were evacuated to temporary relief shelters, the state's chief minister Amirudin Shari said in a statement.

Rainfall in the state had been more than double the previously highest recorded level, and flood levels had reached 4.5 metres in affected areas, Amirudin said, without saying when the previous record had been set. He said 46 relief centres were in operation and victims would undergo free and regular COVID-19 screening.

The state fire department found 3,786 flood victims in Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts by the afternoon, its chief Norazam Khamis told Reuters. Ashraf Noor Azam, a 26-year-old resident from the district of Shah Alam, said he had not expected the situation to be so serious and had been forced to leave his car on the side of a highway.

"After four hours stranded without help, and the flood isn't getting better, we decided to walk in the flood," he said in a tweet with a video showing three people walking from a toll booth. The meteorological department warned that heavy rain in Selangor and several states would continue until Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021