Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 22-12-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 09:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide early on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to a civil society group and media reports.

The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin State happened at around 4 am local time and there were fears about 80 people had been swept into a lake by mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation, a civil society group, told Reuters.

The Mizzima news portal also reported dozens appeared to be missing in the landslide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

