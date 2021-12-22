Need to have unified portal for grievance redressal to strengthen ease of governance: Panda

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda on Wednesday suggested having one unified portal for grievance redressal with a view to further strengthen ease of governance.

He also made a case for use of technology like artificial intelligence to pin point the exact deficiency in grievance redressal mechanism.

Forms on Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS)should be visible in various Indian languages, he said at a National Workshop on the Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden to Promote Ease of Doing, Ease of Living here.

The workshop was part of Good Governance Week and a group was formed to work on Effective Grievance Redressal. Department of Land Resources Secretary Ajay Tirkey was chairing the brainstorming session.

Tirkey made a presentation in the valedictory where the group suggested for a robust framework for effective grievance redressal and rebranding of CPGRAMS.

Tirkey said the effective redressal must ensure satisfaction, trust, ease of living and ease of doing business. He also suggested for ranking of states on qualitative redressals. There is need to make grievance redressal more effective by making it time-bound through reward and incentive mechanism, he said, adding the issue is how to improve the quality of grievance disposal.

''I think institutions or within the ministry we also have a very simple monitorable format, where we can get the reports or feedback and something where the system should automatically trigger a reminder,'' he said.

There is a need for awareness for stakeholders to sensitise people about this issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha suggested for changing the name of grievance portal to something like Nidan so that people can connect with it.

CPGRAMS does not give one feeling of grievance redressal.

Sinha also suggested third party review of disposal of grievances so that feedback for improvement can be generated.

Hukum Singh Meena, Additional Secretary in Department of Land Resources, said there should be ease of filing grievances in regional languages.

Besides, Meena also said there is need to ensure transparency and accountability.

