Malaysia to spend $335 million for flood relief - PM Ismail Sabri
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:14 IST
Malaysia has allocated 1.4 billion ringgit ($334.93 million) for flood relief efforts, including cash aid, cleaning, and repairs, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday.
Unusually high rainfall this month caused severe flooding in eight Malaysian states, killing at least 48 people and displacing nearly 70,000. ($1 = 4.1800 ringgit)
