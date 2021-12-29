Left Menu

Malaysia to spend $335 million for flood relief - PM Ismail Sabri

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:14 IST
Ismail Sabri Yaakob Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia has allocated 1.4 billion ringgit ($334.93 million) for flood relief efforts, including cash aid, cleaning, and repairs, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday.

Unusually high rainfall this month caused severe flooding in eight Malaysian states, killing at least 48 people and displacing nearly 70,000. ($1 = 4.1800 ringgit)

