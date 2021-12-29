Malaysia to spend $335 million for flood relief - PM Ismail Sabri

Malaysia has allocated 1.4 billion ringgit ($334.93 million) for flood relief efforts, including cash aid, cleaning, and repairs, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday.

Unusually high rainfall this month caused severe flooding in eight Malaysian states, killing at least 48 people and displacing nearly 70,000. ($1 = 4.1800 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)