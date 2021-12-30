Mild tremor felt in Nepal

A mild tremor was felt in Nepal's sparsely populated Baitadi district on early Thursday morning, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported. The quake measured 4.6 with the epicentre in Khada, Uttarakhand in India. It occurred at 12.53 am on Wednesday, according to the Seismological Centre in Surkhet.

Apart from the hilly district Baitadi, the tremor was also felt in Darchula and some other districts in Sudurpaschim Province. There were no reports of any damage or casualties.

The tremor brought back memories of the devastating 2015 Gorkha earthquake.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

