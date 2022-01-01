Left Menu

Kejriwal expresses grief over Vaishno Devi shrine stampede

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 11:22 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in the stampede at the famous temple triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said.

''Extremely sorry to know about this incident at Mata Vaishno Devi temple premises. My sympathies to kin of the dead. I pray to the god for the speedy recovery of all the injured,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The stampede occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop the Trikuta hill, about 50 km from Jammu.

