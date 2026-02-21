Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

Arvind Kejriwal, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has raised serious allegations against the Indian government, claiming it has sold out the country's agricultural interests to the United States through an interim trade deal.

He warned that this move poses a significant risk to Indian farmers as exports to the US would become unsustainable due to increased costs. Kejriwal criticized the recent Gujarat budget, which he feels neglects vital sectors like education and healthcare, suggesting it reflects the ruling party's arrogance.

As Gujarat's assembly elections approach, Kejriwal expects the public will strongly react against these policies. He expressed disappointment at the BJP, contending their budget solely focuses on exploiting citizens rather than addressing their needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)