Crocodile rescued from drain in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A fully grown crocodile was rescued on Sunday from a drain in Nagpur after being sighted almost a fortnight ago, a forest official said.

The crocodile had been spotted at Patrakar Colony, Maharajbagh and Ghat Road over the past few days and a trained team from Kolhapur was called in to track and rescue it, Nagpur DCF Bharat Singh Hada said.

''It was rescued from a nullah in Maharajbagh after two cages were set up to trap it. The crocodile has been shifted to the forest department's Transit Treatment Centre in Seminary Hills here,'' he added.

