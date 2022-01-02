Crocodile rescued from drain in Nagpur

A fully grown crocodile was rescued on Sunday from a drain in Nagpur after being sighted almost a fortnight ago, a forest official said.

The crocodile had been spotted at Patrakar Colony, Maharajbagh and Ghat Road over the past few days and a trained team from Kolhapur was called in to track and rescue it, Nagpur DCF Bharat Singh Hada said.

''It was rescued from a nullah in Maharajbagh after two cages were set up to trap it. The crocodile has been shifted to the forest department's Transit Treatment Centre in Seminary Hills here,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)