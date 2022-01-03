Left Menu

One found, two people still missing after Colorado wildfire

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 00:54 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were still missing after a wind-stoked wildfire roared through two towns in Boulder County, Colorado, prompting thousands of evacuations and destroying nearly 1,000 homes, authorities said on Sunday. Out of three people who were missing as of Saturday, one person had been accounted for, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a press briefing on Sunday.

Officials initially said there were no reports of fatalities following the rare urban wildfire that erupted on Thursday on the northern outskirts of the Denver metropolitan area.

