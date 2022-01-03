Left Menu

Delhi govt has installed 1,33,278 CCTV cameras in city: Jain

Updated: 03-01-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:58 IST
Delhi govt has installed 1,33,278 CCTV cameras in city: Jain
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
The Delhi government has installed 1,33,278 CCTV cameras across the national capital although Vishwas Nagar and Mustafabad assembly constituencies have none so far, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain informed the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

BJP MLA Abhay Verma claimed that the information was contradictory as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said 2.75 lakh CCTV cameras were installed in Delhi.

In reply to Verma's claim, the minister a large number of CCTV cameras were also installed in schools.

In December last year, the chief minister had said in a press conference that 2.75 lakh CCTV cameras had been installed in the city in seven years by the AAP. The Delhi government will install 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in the city in the second phase of the project, he had said.

BJP MLA OP Sharma raised the issue of no CCTV cameras installed in his constituency and sought a reply from the minister.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), the local MLA, RWAs and market associations of an area are allowed to apply for installation of cameras.

The Public Works Department (PWD) analyses the feasibility of such proposals after which the number of cameras required at a particular location is estimated by a team, including a representative of the MLA, RWA or the market association concerned.

In reply to a question by ruling AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur, Jain, the PWD minister of Delhi, informed that nearly 2,000 cameras have been installed in every assembly constituency.

