Left Menu

At 8.1 degrees Celsius Gurugram coldest place in Punjab and Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-01-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 12:15 IST
At 8.1 degrees Celsius Gurugram coldest place in Punjab and Haryana
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The minimum temperatures on Tuesday hovered above normal limits in Punjab and Haryana, while at 8.1 degrees Celsius the mercury in Gurugram was the lowest in both the states. Amritsar recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum settled at 12.4 degrees and Patiala recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.

Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Sangrur recorded respective above normal minimums of 10.6 degrees Celsius, 11.1 deg C, 13.7 deg Celsius, 11.9 deg C, 10.9 deg C and 11.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.5 degrees followed by 11.2 degrees in Sirsa, Kurukshetra's low settled at 11 degrees, Karnal recorded a low of 9.5 degrees, Rohtak registered a low of 9.4 degrees while Gurugram's minimum settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022