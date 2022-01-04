Left Menu

I-T dept raids Noida-based real estate group

04-01-2022
The Income Tax Department on Tuesday raided multiple premises linked to Noida-based builder group as part of a tax evasion investigation against it and others, official sources said.

They said the offices and other locations of the group in Noida, Greater Noida and some linked persons in Agra are being covered as part of the searches.

The realtor is stated to have developed commercial and residential projects in Noida, Greater Noida and some other locations in the national capital region, they said.

