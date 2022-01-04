Delhi govt planning to construct two high-rises at ITO to house offices of CM, others

The Delhi government is planning to build two multi-storey and eco-friendly buildings near ITO to accommodate offices of the chief minister and cabinet ministers along with bureaucrats of different departments, official sources said.

The project is being helmed by the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD). These high-rises, which will be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 2,000 crore, will ''redefine'' the skyline of the ITO area, they said.

The process to appoint a consultant for the project has also been initiated, according to the sources.

The project will serve as the new secretariat for the Delhi government, the sources said.

''The project entails the construction of buildings at three plots near ITO. One building will be constructed where Vikas Bhawan-1 stands. The other building will be built at plots of MSO Building (PWD headquarters) and GST Building.

''These eco-friendly buildings will be built after demolishing the existing Vikas Bhawan, MSO building and GST building,'' an official source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The combined plot area of these existing three buildings is above 50,000 square metres, the sources said.

The project will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the building at the Vikas Bhawan-1 plot will be constructed. The other building will be built in the second phase.

''It is a big project so it will take around five years to be completed. These buildings will be high-rises with each having at least 25-plus floors. The structure and design of these buildings will be modern which will redefine the skyline of the area,'' the source said.

He said that the structural designs may change as the project gets going.

The estimated cost of the project is about Rs 2,000 crore. However, it may vary depending on approvals and requirements, he added.

The source said bids have also been invited to appoint a project consultant.

The consultant will prepare the detailed design plan, feasibility report for the new office complex, and also work on maximum utilisation of floor area ratio (FAR) in accordance with the master plan.

The project is still at a nascent stage as only paperwork has been initiated so far.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with senior PWD officials conducted a ground check at Vikas Bhawan-1 a few months back, according to the sources.

Currently, Vikas Bhawan-1 houses offices of different departments such as food and supplies, and excise, among others. The building has six-seven floors.

Other than the chief minister and ministers, the new buildings will have office spaces for senior bureaucrats such as chief secretary, additional chief secretary, principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments.

At present, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his entire Cabinet and senior bureaucrats work from the Delhi Secretariat building near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The current secretariat building is also known as the Player's Building as it was built as a hotel to accommodate players who participated in the 1982 Asian Games.

The proposed high-rise office complexes will be green buildings and equipped with all necessary modern facilities like solar power, their own sub-station, CCTVs, WiFi and LAN (local area network) facility.

They will also have amenities like smart parking system, gymnasium, cafeteria, small supermarket, food court, library, escalators, disabled-friendly elevators on the lines of big corporate buildings, the source said.

These buildings will also have conference halls and auditoriums with modern connectivity for conferences, seminars and symposiums, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)