Left Menu

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

PTI | Sanantonio | Updated: 05-01-2022 05:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 05:56 IST
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago, police said Tuesday.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex during the late afternoon of Dec 20.

The 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team flew in from Washington, DC, Monday night and searched all Tuesday water bodies near the girl's family's apartment, Police Chief William McManus said.

Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

“I wish I could be more uplifting. I know this looks like we're really onto something. But all we're doing here is following up,” he said at a briefing at the search site.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail, police said.

The child's family had reported that she was at the playground with her mother, who had walked away briefly and found the child missing upon her return.

The family moved to the US in 2019 from Afghanistan after fleeing from “threats that were posed to us,” Lina's father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told KENS-TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022