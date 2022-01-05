MP: Tigress gives birth to 2 cubs in Panna reserve

A tigress has given birth to two cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR), a senior forest department official said on Wednesday.

The three-year-old tigress - P-213 (62) - gave birth to two cubs in the first litter and they were captured on cameras for the first time recently, Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) field director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

In camera clips, the young tigress is seen strolling with cubs, who are looking 2 to 3 months old, he said, adding the newborns and their mother are healthy.

Sharma said after the birth of two cubs, the number of tigers in PTR has increased to more than 70, a big turnaround from the situation that prevailed in the wildlife reserve 11 years ago.

In 2009, not a single tiger was left in PTR due to various reasons, including poaching.

Later, two tigresses and a tiger were brought to PTR from the Pench Tiger Reserve in the state as part of a reintroduction programme.

Madhya Pradesh is home to the highest number of tigers in the country, an official earlier said, citing the 2018 tiger census.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

