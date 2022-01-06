Left Menu

Guj: 5 factory workers die after inhaling toxic chemical, many hospitalised

PTI | Surat | Updated: 06-01-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 08:47 IST
Guj: 5 factory workers die after inhaling toxic chemical, many hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

Five factory workers died and nearly 20 others fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes leaking from a chemical tanker parked near a factory in Gujarat's Surat district early Thursday morning, officials said.

The workers were inside the dyeing factory, located in Sachin industrial area, when the incident took place, Surat Municipal Corporation's in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

The fire department received a call around 4.25 am, he said, adding that 25 to 26 workers fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic fumes coming out of the chemical tanker parked on a roadside near the factory.

''They all were rushed to the new civil hospital. At least five workers have so far died in the hospital,'' the official said.

The fire department later managed to close the tanker's valve to stop the leakage, he said.

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022