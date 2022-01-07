Left Menu

Multiple people trapped after explosion in China's Chongqing - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:55 IST
A canteen in China's southwest municipality of Chongqing collapsed on Friday following an explosion suspected to be caused by a gas leak, leaving many trapped, according to reports from state media.

According to a report from CCTV, initial estimates are that more than 20 were trapped. China's Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a team to the scene, in Chongqing's Wulong district. The local fire fighting department had sent 50 vehicles for rescue efforts.

The official Xinhua said that "many people" had been injured.

