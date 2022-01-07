Left Menu

Surrender wrongly-held ration cards, warns district admin in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration here has warned those wrongly holding ration cards to surrender them at the district food and civil supplies office.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said those with tracts of land, four wheelers and tractors cannot be claiming free ration meant for the poor.

Singh said the authorities concerned have already launched a door-to-door drive to ascertain the credibility of the ration card holders in view of ensuring that the beneficiaries are not deprived of their rights while those wrongly availing the supplies are punished.

