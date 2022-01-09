Left Menu

Unseasonal rain likely to hit Odisha; farmers asked to protect harvest

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:37 IST
Unseasonal rain likely to hit Odisha; farmers asked to protect harvest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Met office on Sunday warned that heavy rain and thunderstorm, accompanied by hail, are likely to lash Odisha for three days since January 11, and asked farmers to shift their harvest to a safer place. Some impact on agriculture is expected during the period due to a western disturbance approaching towards eastern India and strong moisture incursion from the Bay Bengal, the weathermen said.

''Light to moderate rainfall activity is very likely at many places over the districts of Odisha during the 11-14th Jan,'' the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.

It issued a ''yellow warning (Be updated)'' of thunderstorms and hail likely in seven districts - Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh - on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain may occur in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts on Wednesday.

The weathermen forecast heavy rain in some areas in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts on Thursday.

''The rainfall may commence from 10th Jan at some districts of Western Odisha,'' the bulletin said.

The Met department advised farmers to shift the harvested paddy to a safer place within Monday and postpone sowing of Rabi pulses and oilseeds for a few days.

Matured vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, bean, green pea, carrot, and radish also may be harvested and shifted to a safer place, according to the department.

Arrangements should be made to cover vegetables like onion, tomato, chilly and cauliflower, which are at a seedling stage, with hail nets, plastic cover or polythene sheet. Proper drainage channels should be ensured to drain out excess water in the nursery, as well as the main field, the bulletin said.

Irrigation activities should be stopped for groundnut and mustard crops as most of them are at a flowering stage and the rain will be helpful, the weather office added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022