Leopardess run over by unidentified vehicle in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A leopardess was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Nagpur-Ramtek national highway, a forest department official said on Monday.
Bharat Singh Hada, DCF, Nagpur Forest Division, said the incident took place near Kandri mine on Sunday evening and the leopardess was around 6-month-old.
The animal's head was crushed by a four-wheeler and a post mortem was conducted during the day, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur Forest Division
- Nagpur-
- Kandri
- Singh Hada
Advertisement