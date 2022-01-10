Left Menu

Leopardess run over by unidentified vehicle in Nagpur

Updated: 10-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A leopardess was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Nagpur-Ramtek national highway, a forest department official said on Monday.

Bharat Singh Hada, DCF, Nagpur Forest Division, said the incident took place near Kandri mine on Sunday evening and the leopardess was around 6-month-old.

The animal's head was crushed by a four-wheeler and a post mortem was conducted during the day, he added.

