Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two persons died while five others remain missing after their fishing boat capsized in a dam in Mandvi taluka of Gujarat's Surat district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Of the total ten persons on board the boat, three persons, including two women, swam back to the shore.

Of the seven persons who went missing in the deep waters of the Amli dam in Mandvi two are confirmed dead, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rupal Solanki.

''Bodies of two persons were found by rescuers from the fire brigade in the afternoon. Our efforts are on to search the five others, including two women and three men, who all are residents of nearby Amli village,'' said Solanki.

Solanki said the victims are local tribals who are dependent on fishing and are members of a cooperative society engaged in this activity. The villagers are permitted by the government to carry out fishing in this dam, the police officer said.

As a routine, these locals first reach a small island in the middle of the dam in their boat and then catch fish using their nets.

''On Tuesday morning, when 10 locals, including four women, were headed towards this island, their boat capsized, possibly due to bad weather and gusting winds. The area where they drowned is nearly 60 to 70 feet deep. Fire brigade teams of Bardoli, Surat and Mandvi are currently engaged in search and rescue operations,'' Solanki added.

