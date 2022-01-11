Left Menu

Odisha's Hirakud receives 2.08 lakh winged visitors, highest in decade

Hirakud reservoir in Odishas Sambalpur district has received 2.08 lakh winged visitors of 104 species, including 19 new ones, this winter, the highest in the last one decade, an official said on Tuesday.The five most-numerous bird species that arrived this year are the lesser whistling duck, tufted duck, common coot, little cormorant and the red crested pochard.The 19 new species that were sighted include black bittern, peregrine falcon, white-bellied sea eagle, black-shoulder kite and baers pochard.The state government undertook a census of migratory birds at the 533-sq km-reservoir on January 7.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:01 IST
Odisha's Hirakud receives 2.08 lakh winged visitors, highest in decade
  • Country:
  • India

Hirakud reservoir in Odisha's Sambalpur district has received 2.08 lakh winged visitors of 104 species, including 19 new ones, this winter, the highest in the last one decade, an official said on Tuesday.

The five most-numerous bird species that arrived this year are the lesser whistling duck, tufted duck, common coot, little cormorant and the red crested pochard.

The 19 new species that were sighted include black bittern, peregrine falcon, white-bellied sea eagle, black-shoulder kite and baer's pochard.

The state government undertook a census of migratory birds at the 533-sq km-reservoir on January 7. Thousands of winged guests from Caspian Sea, Baikal Lake, Aral Sea, Mongolia, central and southeast Asia and the Himalayas, make the reservoir home from November to March every year. ''This was the highest count of birds in the reservoir in winter in the last one decade,'' Hirakud Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer Anshu Pragyan Das said.

The census included an additional 38 sq km area and that could be the reason behind the sighting of a record number of birds this year, another Hirakud Wildlife Division official said.

More than 1.24 lakh birds of 98 species had thronged the reservoir last winter. Similarly, over 1.45 lakh birds of 93 species had been sighted in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022