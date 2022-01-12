Left Menu

Under construction bridge collapses in Odisha

A portion of an under construction bridge over a rivulet in Odishas Kendrapara district collapsed late on Tuesday night but there was no casualty, an official said. rais There was no one present at the spot when the bridge in Marshaghai block, about 90 km east of Bhubaneswar, collapsed.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:56 IST
Under construction bridge collapses in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of an under construction bridge over a rivulet in Odisha’s Kendrapara district collapsed late on Tuesday night but there was no casualty, an official said. rais There was no one present at the spot when the bridge in Marshaghai block, about 90 km east of Bhubaneswar, collapsed. The foundation stone for the 'Biju Setu' was laid on December 12, 2016, and its construction work began a year later with the completion deadline by 2019.

Locals alleged that the quality of construction work was heavily compromised and resulted in the cave-in. They sought registration of criminal cases against the construction firm and engineers of the rural development department.

''We’re investigating the reason behind the incident,'' assistant engineer Tushar Nayak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022