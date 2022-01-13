UP: Sand boa rescued, 1 held

Sand boa, a rare snake species that is in high demand in the international market, was rescued and one person arrested in the Ramgaon area here on Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar said the reptile was rescued by a joint team of police and the forest department following a tip-off.

Mohammad Aslam alias Sibu, a wildlife smuggler, who was carrying the snake was arrested, he said.

He said the sand boa is on the endangered list and is a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The reptile fetches crores of rupees in the international market for its so-called medicinal properties and also because of a popular belief that it brings good luck to its owner. It is also used for black magic.

These snakes have a huge market in China apart from several Southeast Asian countries and West Asia, according to wildlife officials.

Police said the reptile will be handed over to the forest department.

