Left Menu

All you need to know about ESA's future exoplanet hunter 'Plato'

Plato or PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars mission is planned to launch by Soyuz-Fregat2-1b from Kourou in French Guiana. After launch, the exoplanet hunter will travel to Lagrange point 2 in space, from where it will observe more than 200, 000 stars during its four-year nominal operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 17:39 IST
All you need to know about ESA's future exoplanet hunter 'Plato'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Plato, the European Space Agency's (ESA) next-gen planet hunting mission, is scheduled for launch at the end of 2026. The mission recently received the green light for its further development.

According to ESA, the next major milestone for this exoplanet mission is the spacecraft critical design review in 2023, which will verify the detailed design of the complete spacecraft before proceeding with its assembly.

Here's all you need to know about ESA's future exoplanet-hunter Plato:

Plato or PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars mission is planned to launch by Soyuz-Fregat2-1b from Kourou in French Guiana. After launch, the exoplanet hunter will travel to Lagrange point 2 in space, from where it will observe more than 200, 000 stars during its four-year nominal operation.

The mission is aimed at detecting terrestrial exoplanets up to the habitable zone of solar-type stars and characterising their bulk properties needed to determine their habitability. The mission will revolutionize the scientific community's understanding of planet formation and the evolution of planetary systems.

Plato will use 26 cameras to detect and provide the key information such as planet radii, mean densities, stellar irradiation, and architecture of planetary systems needed to determine the habitability of these unexpectedly diverse new worlds.

"Plato continues a European tradition of excellence in all areas of space science. The mission will serve the science community to gather invaluable knowledge of planets in our galaxy, beyond our own solar system," says Filippo Marliani, project manager of Plato at ESA.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022