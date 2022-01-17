Left Menu

Australia says initial reports suggest no mass casualties in Tonga from tsunami

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-01-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 03:01 IST
Australian authorities on Monday said their initial reports suggested no mass casualties in Tonga after an underwater volcano triggered a tsunami, but added there was "significant damage" to roads and bridges in the Pacific island nation.

"At this stage, fortunately, we have no reports of any mass casualties, which is obviously very good news. But there is still very limited, if any, information coming from the outer islands," Zed Seselja, Minister for the Pacific, told broadcaster ABC.

Australia will send a surveillance flight Monday morning to assess the damage, as Pacific nations and aid agencies began coordinating relief efforts.

