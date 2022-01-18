Left Menu

Cold day in parts of Delhi for 6th day on the trot

Parts of Delhi reeled under cold day conditions for the sixth day on the trot on Tuesday, and similar conditions are predicted for two more days.The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Jafarpur, Narela and Palam recorded their minimum temperature at 12.8 degrees Celsius, 13.1 degrees Celsius and 13.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:51 IST
Cold day in parts of Delhi for 6th day on the trot
Parts of Delhi reeled under ''cold day'' conditions for the sixth day on the trot on Tuesday, and similar conditions are predicted for two more days.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature stood at 15.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the average temperature.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge Ayanagar, Jafarpur, Najafgarh and Narela recorded 'cold day' and 'severe cold day' conditions. Jafarpur, Narela and Palam recorded their minimum temperature at 12.8 degrees Celsius, 13.1 degrees Celsius and 13.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The departure from normal was at least six degrees Celsius at these locations.

According to the IMD, a ''cold day'' is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

A ''severe'' cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

The weatherman has forecast shallow fog on Wednesday and the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD said minimum temperatures are likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius in Northwest India during the next five days, under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance. Widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23 due to the WD. The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category (352), data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

