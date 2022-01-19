Left Menu

3 dead, others injured in Wisconsin apartment building blaze

A third person has died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin that also injured several others, officials said.Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said in a statement Tuesday the entire building was filled with smoke and the west side was consumed by flames when firefighters arrived around 930 p.m. Monday at the Saxony Manor apartments.Kenosha police officers had evacuated several residents before firefighters arrived.

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 19-01-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 00:51 IST
3 dead, others injured in Wisconsin apartment building blaze
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A third person has died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin that also injured several others, officials said.

Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said in a statement Tuesday the entire building was filled with smoke and the west side was consumed by flames when firefighters arrived around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Saxony Manor apartments.

Kenosha police officers had evacuated several residents before firefighters arrived. Once on scene, fire crews used their ladder trucks to rescue two residents who were trapped in upper level units.

Evacuated residents were kept warm in Kenosha Transit buses. Firefighters contained the blaze in about 30 minutes. Fire crews conducted secondary searches and found two people dead. One of the two appeared to have died from a medical event, officials said. A third adult died later at a hospital of injuries sustained in the fire, according to the statement. Authorities say several others were taken to hospitals, including a Kenosha police officer who suffered from smoke inhalation. Two people remain unaccounted for, but fire officials don't believe they are in the burned building. The Kenosha Fire Department is working with building management to locate them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022