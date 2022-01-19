Four cars badly damaged as huge tree falls on them in Thane housing complex

At least four cars and a compound wall were damaged when a huge tree in a housing complex collapsed on them in Thane city of Maharashtra early Wednesday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the incident which occurred around 2:40 AM, the senior official said. He said the four cars parked near the tree in the housing complex, located in the Lokmanya Nagar area, were badly damaged in the incident. Fire Brigade personnel and disaster cell personnel of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) removed the branches of the fallen tree.

