Four cars badly damaged as huge tree falls on them in Thane housing complex

At least four cars and a compound wall were damaged when a huge tree in a housing complex collapsed on them in Thane city of Maharashtra early Wednesday, a civic official said. He said the four cars parked near the tree in the housing complex, located in the Lokmanya Nagar area, were badly damaged in the incident.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 10:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four cars and a compound wall were damaged when a huge tree in a housing complex collapsed on them in Thane city of Maharashtra early Wednesday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the incident which occurred around 2:40 AM, the senior official said. He said the four cars parked near the tree in the housing complex, located in the Lokmanya Nagar area, were badly damaged in the incident. Fire Brigade personnel and disaster cell personnel of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) removed the branches of the fallen tree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

