Left Menu

Rain likely on Jan 21, 22 in parts of Rajasthan: MeT dept

On January 23, there is a possibility of light rain at some places in Jaipur and Bharatpur.Meanwhile, people got some respite from the cold spell as the minimum temperature increased by three to four degrees in most parts of the state.Bundi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, followed by 6.5 degrees Celsius in Anta, 7.0 degrees each in Bhilwara and Banasthali, 7.2 degree in Karauli and Chittorgarh, and 8.5 degrees Celsius each in Tonk and Bundi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:38 IST
Rain likely on Jan 21, 22 in parts of Rajasthan: MeT dept
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rain is likely to occur in parts of Rajasthan in the next 1-2 days due to activation of a new western disturbance, a MeT department spokesperson said on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, the disturbance is likely to form an induced circulation system over southwest Rajasthan on January 21 and supply sufficient moisture along with winds from the Arabian Sea.

Due to the event, there is a possibility of light-to-moderate rain with thunder in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur January 21 night onwards, the spokesperson said.

The event is likely to have maximum impact on January 22 occasioning thunder and lightning across cities. Many places in Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Pali districts are likely to witness this.

At the same time, hailstorm may occur at some places in Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar and Churu districts.

Strong winds with a speed of 20 to 30 kmph are likely in the districts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner and Bharatpur divisions of the state, the spokesperson said. On January 23, there is a possibility of light rain at some places in Jaipur and Bharatpur.

Meanwhile, people got some respite from the cold spell as the minimum temperature increased by three to four degrees in most parts of the state.

Bundi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, followed by 6.5 degrees Celsius in Anta, 7.0 degrees each in Bhilwara and Banasthali, 7.2 degree in Karauli and Chittorgarh, and 8.5 degrees Celsius each in Tonk and Bundi. Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022