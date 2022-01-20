TN takes special care to develop skills of youth, says Minister

Left Menu

Muthusamy, State Housing and Urban Development Minister, on Thursday.He cited the Smart City Development scheme under which Rs 6.17 crore was granted to build a youth welfare development centre in the Erode Municipal Corporation HSS compound. The Minister said this when he was laying the foundation for the centre.The building would have an electronic library with books related to competitive examination and skill development.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:39 IST
The Tamil Nadu government is taking special care of youth in their skill development, said S. Muthusamy, State Housing and Urban Development Minister, on Thursday.

He cited the 'Smart City Development' scheme under which Rs 6.17 crore was granted to build a youth welfare development center in the Erode Municipal Corporation HSS compound. The Minister said this when he was laying the foundation for the center.

The building would have an electronic library with books related to competitive examination and skill development. In the center, special coaching classes for higher education and competitive examinations would be conducted free of cost, said the Minister, He appealed to the youth to make use of the center and get benefitted and developed.

H. Krishnanunni, district Collector, Sivakumar, Commissioner, Erode Municipal Corporation, and A. Ganeshamurthy, MP, and others were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

