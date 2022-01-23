Left Menu

Supertech says advance payment made to firm for Noida twin tower demolition

Updated: 23-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 18:35 IST
Real estate group Supertech on Sunday said it has signed a pact with Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, and an advance payment has been made to it for demolition of illegal twin towers in Noida, in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

The details of the agreement have been shared with the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) about the planned razing of the 40-storey superstructures that had come up in violation of building bye-laws in Sector 93A of the city, it said.

''In compliance of the Supreme court order, Supertech has signed an agreement with Edifice Engineering for the execution of demolition of twin tower and made an advance payment to it for mobilisation of men, materials and machines to site as per this agreement,'' a Supertech spokesperson said.

Also, a copy of the said demolition agreement executed and duly signed by and between Supertech and Edifice Engineering has been submitted to the Noida Authority, the spokesperson added.

The letter of intent for the job was awarded to Edifice Engineering last week.

The company official said no-objection certificates (NOCs), related to the environment, logistics, storage and use of explosives for the demolition work, are awaited.

The apex court had on August 31 ordered the demolition of the twin towers 'Apex and Ceyane' under the supervision of officials of the local Noida Authority.

Meanwhile, the Supertech spokesperson said the company is also complying with another Supreme Court order on refunding buyers who had made bookings in the twin towers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

