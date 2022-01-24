Guj: 2 labourers injured after part of under-construction bridge collapses in Rajkot
Two labourers were injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge on a national highway collapsed in Gujarat's Rajkot city, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening near Madhapur chowk on the city's outskirts after a crane working on the site hit a concrete structure supporting one of the pillars of the bridge, causing it to collapse, Gandhigram police station's inspector Khumansinh Vala said.
Two labourers working on the site suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that the bridge was in the initial stages of construction.
