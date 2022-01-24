Left Menu

Guj: 2 labourers injured after part of under-construction bridge collapses in Rajkot

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:01 IST
Guj: 2 labourers injured after part of under-construction bridge collapses in Rajkot
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge on a national highway collapsed in Gujarat's Rajkot city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near Madhapur chowk on the city's outskirts after a crane working on the site hit a concrete structure supporting one of the pillars of the bridge, causing it to collapse, Gandhigram police station's inspector Khumansinh Vala said.

Two labourers working on the site suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that the bridge was in the initial stages of construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022