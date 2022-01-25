Left Menu

Tropical storm Ana kills at least three in Mozambique, Malawi

according to forecasts more intense weather events can be expected in the next few months," WFP said, adding it was ready to provide food to affected people and logistics support for rescue and relief operations.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:28 IST
Tropical storm Ana kills at least three in Mozambique, Malawi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mozambique

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least three people in Mozambique and Malawi after making landfall on Monday bringing heavy rains and strong winds, authorities said, citing preliminary information.

Mozambique's National Institute for Management and Disaster Risk Reduction said two people had been killed and 66 injured, while 546 homes had been partially destroyed and another 115 completely destroyed. Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs said one person had died and 30 had sustained injuries, with displaced households seeking refuge from flooding in churches and schools.

Mozambique and other southern African countries have been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years that have destroyed infrastructure and displaced large numbers of people. Experts say the storms have become stronger as waters have warmed due to climate change, while rising sea levels have made low-lying coastal areas vulnerable.

Mozambique's disaster institute estimated that as many as 500,000 people could be affected by Ana, although the weather institute said on Tuesday that it had weakened from a "moderate tropical storm" into a "tropical depression". The World Food Programme (WFP) told Reuters one of its main concerns was that heavy rainfall and flooding during the agriculture season could lead to harvests being lost, causing a substantial rise in food prices.

"Ana marks the beginning of the South-West Indian Ocean cyclone season, ... according to forecasts more intense weather events can be expected in the next few months," WFP said, adding it was ready to provide food to affected people and logistics support for rescue and relief operations. In 2019, Cyclone Idai and the deadly floodwaters that followed it killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022