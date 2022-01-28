Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile - EMSC

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Tarapaca, Chile, on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said.

EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting that the earthquake was of magnitude 5.8.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62 miles), EMSC said.

