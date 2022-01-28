Left Menu

UK in Cameron grants £10,000 as seed funding from Climate Diplomacy Fund

The grant will help the Game Changers mobilise stakeholders (co-funders, enablers, volunteers), build relevant capacity and canvass more resources to work towards achieving the goal to reach 1 million Cameroonians within 24 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:14 IST
During the high profile Climate Change Commitment Event in Yaounde in January 2022, Government representatives from Cameroon, business groups, companies and diplomatic missions signed the Commitment book to commit to Climate Action. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The British High Commission has granted £10,000 as seed funding from the UK Government's Climate Diplomacy Fund to kick-start the Game Changers. The grant will help the Game Changers mobilise stakeholders (co-funders, enablers, volunteers), build relevant capacity and canvass more resources to work towards achieving the goal to reach 1 million Cameroonians within 24 months.

During the high profile Climate Change Commitment Event in Yaounde in January 2022, Government representatives from Cameroon, business groups, companies and diplomatic missions signed the Commitment book to commit to Climate Action.

Patu Ndango Fen, the Game Changers lead said:

"Engaging the private sector is critical in the fight against climate change and other environmental challenges. They can make important moves to reduce their carbon footprint while providing resources required to scale existing solutions that address these challenges. We are therefore sending a resounding call for action by joining the Game Changers movement and setting the pace for others within the private sector space to follow."

Dr. Christian Dennys-McClure, British High Commissioner to Cameroon said:

"As the long-term implications of COP26 unfold, businesses, industry and SMEs – as well as banks and funding agencies – are urged to take up and advance ambitious net-zero emissions targets that governments and politicians have not sufficiently achieved so far. This is an opportunity that we must seize."

"That's why we're partnering with Game Changers to trigger private sector climate action in Cameroon by inspiring businesses to engage in low-carbon operating models, support broader climate action, showcase best practices, and motivate a wider audience to take action to reduce their carbon footprint."

(With Inputs from APO)

