Left Menu

Acceptance letter no longer needed to apply for license under Atal Aahar Yojana: SDMC

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC has removed the condition of producing acceptance letter from councillors to apply for a license under the Atal Aahar Yojana, which aims to provide subsidised food to the poor, it said on Sunday.A proposal in this connection was approved by the SDMCs standing committee on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 16:29 IST
Acceptance letter no longer needed to apply for license under Atal Aahar Yojana: SDMC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has removed the condition of producing acceptance letter from councillors to apply for a license under the 'Atal Aahar Yojana', which aims to provide subsidised food to the poor, it said on Sunday.

A proposal in this connection was approved by the SDMC's standing committee on Friday. Under the scheme, nearly 40 food kiosks having inbuilt kitchens will be set up to provide food at "extremely cheaper prices". People will get a thali (food plate) at a subsidised rate of Rs 15.

Standing Committee Chairman B K Oberoi said this scheme was first implemented on pilot basis in 2018-19 but was put on hold due to Covid.

He said the corporation wants to restart the scheme with certain modifications like allowing anyone to apply for a license unlike earlier when only municipal workers could do so.

"Applicants will no longer have to procure a consent from the local councillor to get a licence under the scheme. We have on Friday removed this condition," Oberoi said. "Breakfast and lunch will be served at prices decided by the municipality. Tentative rates for breakfast and lunch are likely to be Rs 10 and Rs 15," Oberoi said.

He said the breakfast menu will consist of puri-sabji and stuffed parathas while for lunch there will be chapattis, rice, lentils, vegetables, and curd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022