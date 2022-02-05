Left Menu

Western Australian officials warn of catastrophic bushfire conditions

Western Australian officials warned on Saturday of forecast "extreme to catastrophic fire conditions" as a large bushfire burned out of control in the west of the country, forcing families to flee their homes.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:32 IST
Western Australian officials warn of catastrophic bushfire conditions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Western Australian officials warned on Saturday of forecast "extreme to catastrophic fire conditions" as a large bushfire burned out of control in the west of the country, forcing families to flee their homes. More than 2,300 hectares (8.9 square miles) have burnt over the past couple of days just west of the tourist town of Denmark, some 420 kilometres (261 miles) south of Perth, on Western Australia's south coast, fuelled by gusty winds and high temperatures.

"Severe heatwave conditions and extreme to catastrophic fire dangers are forecast ... on Sunday," the Bureau of Meteorology in Western Australia state said on Twitter. Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan urged people in risk areas to follow the emergency service's advice, which calls for people to evacuate if the way is clear. Residents have been told not to return home.

"It is important to remind everyone to keep safe," McGowan told a briefing. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) national broadcaster reported on Saturday that several families have already fled their homes.

Bushfires are an intrinsic part of Australia's warmer months, thanks to high temperatures, dry conditions and the combustible nature of many native plants. In the summer of 2019-2020, 33 people were killed, including nine firefighters, when wildfires burned more than 17 million hectares (65,630 square miles), an area nearly half the size of Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022