Left Menu

Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; at least 4 dead

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:04 IST
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; at least 4 dead
  • Country:
  • Spain

A Spanish fishing boat sank off eastern Canada on Tuesday, killing at least four people, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were rescued.

The Spanish government said that search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 22-strong crew of the sunken vessel.

Canadian authorities have sent a helicopter and a rescue vessel to the area, which is about 450 kilometers (280 miles) off the island of Newfoundland, in eastern Canada, a spokeswoman of the Spanish rescue service said.

The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, said that a rescue center in Madrid activated two other fishing boats in the area close to the vessel in trouble.

One of them found the three survivors and four bodies in an emergency boat, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022