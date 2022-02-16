Left Menu

Guatemala earthquake triggers rockfalls and uproots trees

Guatemala's disaster agency, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), pegged https://bit.ly/3rSSDi5 the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.8. Images shared by the agency on social media showed landslides and fallen trees blocking certain routes following the earthquake.

16-02-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwestern Guatemala early on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, uprooting trees and causing landslides.

The quake was at a depth of 96 km (60 miles), with the epicentre 16 km east of Tiquisate, Guatemala, EMSC said. Guatemala's disaster agency, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), pegged https://bit.ly/3rSSDi5 the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.8.

Images shared by the agency on social media showed landslides and fallen trees blocking certain routes following the earthquake. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The initial temblor was followed by two aftershocks of above magnitude 4 in the region, according to EMSC.

