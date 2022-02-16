U.S. warns defense contractors about possible Russian cyber attacks

U.S. agencies on Wednesday warned U.S.-cleared defense contractors about possible cyberattacks by Russian state-sponsored actors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have observed such cyber targeting from at least January 2020 through February 2022, CISA said in an alert posted on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)